Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $571,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

AFL stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

