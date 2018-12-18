Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $622,000 in Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2,784.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Accenture news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 18,258 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $2,888,233.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,608.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Accenture stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $146.05 and a 1-year high of $175.64.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.39.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
