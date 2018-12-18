Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 156,835 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 94.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,482,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,961,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,195,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after buying an additional 2,162,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,851,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,998,000 after buying an additional 2,089,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $58.13 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

