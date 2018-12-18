Marshfield Associates Has $81.40 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Marshfield Associates trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 5.2% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $81,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $2,278,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

