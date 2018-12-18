Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 407.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 75.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669,355 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Waste Management by 202.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,934,000 after acquiring an additional 624,633 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,824.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

