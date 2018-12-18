Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $137.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.2096 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/mastrapasqua-asset-management-inc-invests-201000-in-ishares-russell-mid-cap-growth-etf-iwp.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.