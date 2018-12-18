Match Group Inc (MTCH) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,591 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Match Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Match Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Match Group had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nomura began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

