Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires Shares of 13,199 AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 221,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.13.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 125.99% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

In other news, Director Larry K. Harvey acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Acquires Shares of 13,199 AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/matthew-goff-investment-advisor-llc-acquires-shares-of-13199-agnc-investment-corp-agnc.html.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.