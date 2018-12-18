Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,619 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $366,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Autodesk by 118.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $127.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54, a PEG ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,008 shares of company stock worth $3,784,036. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

