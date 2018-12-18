Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 48,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

