Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.96

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 11647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MXWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Maxwell Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Maxwell Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxwell Technologies Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Maxwell Technologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,024,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 420,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,024,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 420,524 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,377,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 592,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 261,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/maxwell-technologies-mxwl-hits-new-1-year-low-at-1-96.html.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXWL)

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.