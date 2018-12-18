McCarthy & Stone (MCS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research note released on Monday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 93 ($1.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 136.13 ($1.78).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

LON:MCS opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Monday. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.90 ($1.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.60 ($2.58).

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 9.20 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.