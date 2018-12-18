Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 55.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,581,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,442 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $431,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at $1,191,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,107,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,270,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,332,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964,423 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,955,794 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays set a $198.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.72.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.67%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

