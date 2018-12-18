McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $380,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 107,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,693,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,635,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 924,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 91,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 666,666 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $20,168,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 971,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,037,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 891,893 shares of company stock valued at $65,699,364 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

