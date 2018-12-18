Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.37 Million

Brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post sales of $26.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.16 million and the highest is $27.57 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $2.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 906.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $105.60 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.29 million, with estimates ranging from $122.20 million to $140.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 34.18%.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.47. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 92.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $665,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medallion Financial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 85,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

