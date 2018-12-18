MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

MRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.58. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $30,795.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,805. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

