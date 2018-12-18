Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MPW. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

MPW opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 43,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $722,630.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,438,017.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 913,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,265 shares of company stock worth $1,868,705 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

