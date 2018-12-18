MEDNAX Inc (MD) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1,215.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 513,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,076 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in MEDNAX by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MD opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.32.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann raised MEDNAX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

