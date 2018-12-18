Medpace (MEDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.07 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. Medpace’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 61,141 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $3,680,688.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,084,369 shares in the company, valued at $546,879,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 46,778 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $2,758,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,745,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,559 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,389. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after buying an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Medpace by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,601,000 after buying an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,719,000 after buying an additional 676,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,292,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

