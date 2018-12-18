Meet Group Inc (MEET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

MEET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 757,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $3,243,418.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Garrett Rhodes bought 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $45,183.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,356.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,431,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,183. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meet Group by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 175,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Meet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meet Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 721,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Meet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEET opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

