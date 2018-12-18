Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $17.35 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $740.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Meridian Bioscience’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Baldini sold 35,101 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $681,310.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,663.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 94,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 94,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 57.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 191,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

