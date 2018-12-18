MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,991 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 24.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 11,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $365,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.37 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

