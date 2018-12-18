MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $931,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 689,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,722,000 after buying an additional 140,427 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 246,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 55,026 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,952,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $152.65 and a 12 month high of $191.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $257,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

