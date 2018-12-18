MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total value of $819,858.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Moody’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-trims-stake-in-moodys-co-mco.html.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.