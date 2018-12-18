Metro (B4B3) PT Set at €14.40 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.41 ($15.59).

Get Metro alerts:

B4B3 opened at €11.07 ($12.87) on Friday. Metro has a one year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of August 2, 2018, it operated 764 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names in 25 European and Asian countries. The company's stores primarily serve hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.