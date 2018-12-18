Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.89

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $274.29 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

