Michael Walton Acquires 5,000 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) insider Michael Walton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,250.00.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.40 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar Inc has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.52.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc will post 0.490000021697418 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

