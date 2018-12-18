Michaels Companies (MIK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have $16.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Michaels Companies boasts a robust surprise trend, having delivered earnings beat in three consecutive quarters, including third-quarter fiscal 2018. Additionally, sales topped estimates in three of the last four quarters. Earnings gained from solid sales growth, efficient expense management and increased share repurchases. Meanwhile, sales benefited from robust comps and store expansion. Backed by the strong results, the company lifted sales and comps view for fiscal 2018 and tightened its earnings guidance. It also outlined an upbeat view for the fiscal fourth quarter. The company’s focus on integrating e-commerce and in-store operations, to enhance the omni-channel experience, also bodes well. However, Michaels lagged the industry year to date attributed to its soft margins trend resulting from higher costs. Notably, gross margin declined in the last three quarters, while operating margin contracted in the last four quarters.”

MIK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of MIK opened at $14.04 on Monday. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 341,040 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

