MILLER HOWARD/COM (HIE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.75

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM in the second quarter worth about $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM in the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 4.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM in the first quarter worth about $135,000.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

There is no company description available for Miller/Howard High Income Equity.

