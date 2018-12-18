MINDBODY (MB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers. MINDBODY, Inc. is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. “

Get MINDBODY alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on MINDBODY in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on MINDBODY from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut MINDBODY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MINDBODY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

MB opened at $23.93 on Friday. MINDBODY has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 0.32.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. MINDBODY’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $720,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 78,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $2,607,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in MINDBODY by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,701,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after buying an additional 47,251 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,524,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 47,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 180.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 264,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 152.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MINDBODY (MB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.