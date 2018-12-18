Miners’ Reward Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $1.15 million and $3,274.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003239 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

