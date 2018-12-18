Mineum (MNM) Price Hits $0.0128

Mineum (CURRENCY:MNM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Mineum has a total market capitalization of $121,243.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mineum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mineum has traded flat against the dollar. One Mineum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mineum

Mineum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2016. Mineum’s total supply is 9,586,367 coins and its circulating supply is 9,436,367 coins. Mineum’s official website is mineum.org. Mineum’s official Twitter account is @mineumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mineum is forum.mineum.org.

Mineum Coin Trading

Mineum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

