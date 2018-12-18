Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $827,000 in Rexnord Corp (RXN) Stock

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 377,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rexnord by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 254,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,867,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,531,000 after acquiring an additional 629,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 73,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 14,964 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $418,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,987.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,964 shares of company stock valued at $850,167. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

