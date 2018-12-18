Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in J M Smucker by 1,338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 595,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,452,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,934,000 after buying an additional 484,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 700,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,248,000 after buying an additional 327,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after buying an additional 157,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Smucker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.09 per share, with a total value of $2,061,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 681,387 shares in the company, valued at $70,244,185.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

