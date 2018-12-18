Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,321 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,287,000 after acquiring an additional 832,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,666,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,258,000 after acquiring an additional 376,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,671,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 66.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 775,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 309,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 461,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

