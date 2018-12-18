Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in AON by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.9% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $166.55.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

