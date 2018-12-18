MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $29,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

