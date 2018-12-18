MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.16% of MKS Instruments worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 78,413.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 70.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 855,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,581,000 after acquiring an additional 352,301 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on MKS Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

