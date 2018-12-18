Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Position Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,316,080 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.22% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter valued at $116,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 39.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 52.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

