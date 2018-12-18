Momo Inc (MOMO) Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102,110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $287,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 63.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 47.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,995,000 after buying an additional 111,292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth about $2,059,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TH Capital decreased their price target on shares of Momo to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. 86 Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/18/momo-inc-momo-holdings-lessened-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.