Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Chairman Sells $110,720.00 in Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MNR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,306. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 112 properties containing a total of approximately 21.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

