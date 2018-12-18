Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 367.86 ($4.81).

MGAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of MGAM traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 251 ($3.28). 642,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 366.80 ($4.79).

In related news, insider Peter Turner bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,802.82).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fiber, board, paper, brick, and monolithic products; crucibles for metals processing; electrical carbon and graphite products; seals and bearings; ceramic cores for investment casting; structural ceramics; and ballistic protection products, as well as braze alloys.

