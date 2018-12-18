Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Boston Properties (BXP) a $130.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $120.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

