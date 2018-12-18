Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,766 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,935,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after buying an additional 204,885 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1,104.4% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,376,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after buying an additional 1,262,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 47,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter worth $975,000.

Shares of CAF opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.03.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

