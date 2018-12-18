Morgan Stanley (MS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.69.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

