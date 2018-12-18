Morgan Stanley Upgrades CyrusOne (CONE) to “In-Line”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to an in-line rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $56.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $69.01.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

