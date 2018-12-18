MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTX. Deutsche Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Societe Generale set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. HSBC set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €192.50 ($223.84).

Shares of MTX traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €167.90 ($195.23). The company had a trading volume of 155,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 12 month high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

