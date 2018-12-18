Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 9,546 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $100,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,193 shares in the company, valued at $873,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hassan Ali sold 46,737 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $492,607.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $148,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,915. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $157,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 20.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,336,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,239. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

