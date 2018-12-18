Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 3,091 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,900. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

