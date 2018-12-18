Mutual Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 669.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 957,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,654,000 after purchasing an additional 832,717 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Cabana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 302.1% in the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $121.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $120.61 and a 12-month high of $143.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

